Tripura Police Arrests Four Including Three Women for Transporting 10 KGs of Cannabis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 02, 2024: Tripura Police arrested four individuals, including three women and an auto driver, for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking on Thursday. The arrestees were apprehended during a routine check of a passenger auto-rickshaw traveling from Agartala to Teliamura in Khowai district.

The police seized a total of 25 kg of dry cannabis from the vehicle, marking a major victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking. The vehicle, bearing registration number TR01E-3229, was intercepted at the Hawaibari Naka Point on the Assam-Agartala National Highway on Thursday morning.

Sharing details of the operation, Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura Police Station Rajib Debnath highlighted that traffickers are continually adopting innovative methods to evade law enforcement, making such busts crucial in disrupting their operations.

A case has been registered against the four arrestees under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The estimated market value of the seized ganja is believed to be between three to four lakh rupees, underscoring the scale of the operation.

Initial interrogations revealed that the arrested individuals hail from different parts of the state- one from Manu, two from Agartala, and another from Dumbur. Further investigations are underway to uncover any potential networks or operations linked to the arrestees.