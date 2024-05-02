Tripura: Youth Commits Suicide at Chantail Gram Panchayat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 02, 2024: A devastating incident left Tripura’s Chantail Gram Panchayat area of Kailashahar under Unakoti district reeling as a young man has taken his own life by cutting his throat with a knife. The deceased has been identified as Ramakanta Mitra, a car driver who had been plying his trade in Mizoram for an extended period.

The grim sequence of events took place when Ramakanta Mitra was brought back from Mizoram to his home in Chantail village by his fellow drivers on Wednesday. Concerns about his mental well-being were raised by his elder brother, Swapan Mitra, who recounted that Ramakanta had been showing signs of distress.

According to Swapan Mitra, despite efforts to convince Ramakanta to seek medical help, he adamantly refused. Matters escalated this morning when, after a meal, Ramakants attempted to evade confinement by his family members. Despite their efforts to keep him contained within a room, he managed to break free and flee to a neighbouring house.

Tragically, it was there that Ramakanta inflicted the fatal wound upon himself, witnessed in horror by his elder brother. Rushed to the district hospital, medical professionals failed to save him, pronouncing him dead upon arrival.

The Kailashahar police station has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ramakanta’s untimely demise, seeking to shed light on the tragic event. Meanwhile, the deceased’s body remains at the district hospital awaiting post-mortem procedures.

Hospital sources have indicated that once the necessary examinations are completed, Ramakanta Mitra’s remains will be released to his grieving family. The loss of Ramakanta Mitra, who leaves behind his brother Swapan Mitra, has sent shockwaves through the Unakoti district.