Tennis Star Rohan Bopanna To Mentor 25 Underprivileged Children From Assam

NET Web Desk

In a heartwarming move aimed at empowering underprivileged children, India’s leading tennis player, Rohan Bopanna, has selected 25 promising youngsters from remote regions of Majuli Island and Bongaigaon in Assam to receive comprehensive tennis training.

This collaborative effort between the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA) and Kamal India Foundation UK seeks to provide extensive support to children aged between 9 and 11.

Following a rigorous assessment process, which saw around 300 children showcasing their skills and fitness, Bopanna personally handpicked the final 25 players for inclusion in the program.

The selected candidates will be relocated to Bengaluru, where they will benefit from state-of-the-art infrastructure, a world-class tennis curriculum, and guidance from experienced coaching staff.

Additionally, boarding and lodging facilities within the school campus, along with educational support, will be provided.

Notably, Bopanna himself will offer mentorship and guidance at RBTA.

When asked about the specific selection of players from Assam, Bopanna cited a request from a sponsor.

“One of the reasons was that a donor wanted kids to be selected from the North East. We thought why not? It does not matter which part of the country kids come from; it is an incredible opportunity,” he stated.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership with Kamal India Foundation UK, Bopanna emphasized the aim to nurture athletic talents while empowering children with education and life skills essential for their future.

At 44 years old, Bopanna, who recently attained the top ranking on the ATP Tour, remains committed to the program’s expansion.

“Out of 300, we got 25. Now these will remain. The plan is to support them till the 10th or 12th standard. We keep adding more kids to the program. Every year we will have players from different regions,” he affirmed.

As, Padma Shri, Rohan Bopanna prepares to compete at the Paris Games, his initiative stands as a beacon of hope for aspiring young athletes, promising a brighter future for underprivileged children through the transformative power of sport and education.