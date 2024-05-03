Tripura Storm Inflicts Rs 1.42 Crore Damage to Power Infrastructure in Seven Districts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 03, 2024: In a severe blow to the state’s infrastructure, a single day of tempestuous weather has wreaked havoc across multiple districts in Tripura, leading to widespread power outages. The districts of North Tripura, Unakoti, Khowai, Sepahijala, Gomati, South Tripura, and Dhalai have been particularly hard-hit, with Sepahijala bearing the brunt of the storm’s fury.

The storm, which struck on Thursday, has resulted in the snapping of over 166 kilometers of transmission lines throughout the state. The damage assessment reports a staggering 235 broken poles and 30 damaged transformers, culminating in a preliminary financial loss pegged at Rs 1.42 crore. The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has been significantly impacted, with disruptions in the electricity transmission system leading to service interruptions in the affected districts.

Efforts to restore normalcy have been underway since Thursday, with TSEC engineers and additional workers laboring tirelessly to repair the damage. The corporation has appealed to the local populace for cooperation as their engineering teams work on the ground to expedite the restoration process.

State Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath convened a meeting with TSECL Managing Director Debasish Sarkar and General Manager Swapan Debbarma, along with other officials, to strategize on the swift resumption of power services. Minister Nath emphasized the urgency of the situation, suggesting the deployment of additional manpower and vehicles to accelerate the recovery efforts.

MD Debasish Sarkar reported some progress, with power services partially restored in certain areas. However, he highlighted the challenges in other regions where poles are yet to be erected, and downed trees continue to obstruct the restoration of power lines—a time-intensive task. While transformers remain non-operational in many localities, Sarkar remains optimistic about a full recovery, contingent on the absence of further storms.

Sarkar also reassured that essential services, including hospitals and water supply, are being prioritized by the corporation. A detailed breakdown of the damage includes: Dharmanagar: 1.5 kilometers of power lines down, 5 poles broken; Panisagar: 2 kilometers of cable snapped, 8 poles broken; Kumarghat: Over 1 kilometer of cable snapped, 5 poles broken; Kailashahar: 1 kilometer of cable torn, 11 poles broken; Teliamura: Nearly 2 kilometers of cable torn, 1 pole broken; Khowai: Over 2.5 kilometers of cables snapped; and Bishalgarh: 28 kilometers of cable cut, 30 poles broken, 7 transformers destroyed.

The extensive damage to the power supply in Bishalgarh has affected numerous areas, including Lalsingmura, Sutarmura, Kamthana, Banshibari, Karaimura, NC Nagar, Durgapur, Office Tilla, Lakshmibil, Dhwajanagar, Chandranagar, Kalkalia, Golaghati, Dayarampara, Pekuarjala, Bhati Larma, Mohanpur, Rangmala, Tarapada, Warengbari, Padmanagar, and Aralia.

Under Jampuijala Electricity Sub-Division, a shortfall of three kilometers of electrical cable has been reported, accompanied by the collapse of a utility pole. The Sonamura sub-division, however, has experienced the most significant impact. In this area, a total of 116 kilometers of cables have been severed, 112 poles have toppled, and 14 transformers have been rendered inoperative. Consequently, the electricity supply has been extensively disrupted across several localities within the Sonamura subdivision, including Boxanagar, Paschimpara, Gillamura, Tuibandal, Garurban, Banduar, Pitreya, Putia, Bagber, Kamalnagar, Ghatighar, Dudhpukur, Madhya Boxanagar, Mainama, Dhanirampur, Kalamchara, and East Ratandhola.

In Udaipur, a stretch of two and a half kilometers of power lines has been disconnected, with 51 poles damaged and seven transformers destroyed. Amarpur has witnessed the snapping of three and a half kilometers of wires, the breaking of 11 poles, and damage to two transformers. Additionally, Ambassa has seen one kilometer of wire torn, while Kamalpur and Manu have reported two and a half kilometers and half a kilometer of cables snapped, respectively.

The state has also observed trees falling onto transmission lines, causing further damage and pole collapses. In response to these widespread power disruptions, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited has mobilized all available resources, termed ‘Sarva Shakti,’ to expedite the restoration of electrical services. The Electricity Authority has called upon the residents of the state to contribute their support and cooperation in these restoration efforts.