Tripura’s Eco-Transformation: Balipara Foundation Drives Sustainable Development and Women’s Empowerment Through Naturenomics

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 03, 2024: Bamboo serves as a vital resource for both tribal and rural communities in Tripura, playing a significant role in their livelihoods. With approximately 149,000 artisans actively involved in producing various goods from this unique grass, its importance cannot be overstated. Tripura’s natural landscape is characterized by tropical moist deciduous forests alongside patches of evergreen species and extensive bamboo cultivation. The state hosts a variety of bamboo species, with the Forest Department of Tripura identifying at least 19 common ones, covering an area of 3,246 km. Despite its importance, there are pressing challenges facing the bamboo sector today.

The Tripura Regional Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum, organized by the Balipara Foundation in collaboration with the Women’s Welfare Society, at Agartala on May 3, shed light on raising awareness about the biodiversity of bamboo and underscored its critical significance. It emphasized the indispensable role of bamboo, showcasing how its absence would impact various aspects of life and ecosystems.

The Forum witnessed the participation of key stakeholders, including the Tripura Biodiversity Board, Tripura Bamboo Mission, North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFI), Tripura Bamboo and Cane Development Centre (TRIBAC), and the Women’s Welfare Society. They emphasized the significance of bamboo and its integral role in the lives of artisans. These organizations shared insights into their diverse initiatives, schemes and aimed at harnessing the potential of this valuable resource. Their discussions underscored the importance of recognizing bamboo as a valuable asset, emphasizing how doing so has been benefiting both communities and ecosystems.

There is an urgency of implementing sustainable practices to ensure the long-term viability of bamboo resources and the health of ecosystems. Smt. Anima Das from the Tripura Biodiversity highlighted “In the face of the bamboo crisis, balancing demand and production is paramount. Recognizing the importance of biodiversity and forests is crucial. Sustainable harvesting practices are vital to meet demand while preserving ecological balance. Without proper management, depletion of resources is inevitable, jeopardizing bioresources.”

A dedicated segment by the Women’s Welfare Society facilitated discussions on the challenges and opportunities encountered by women in the realm of bamboo craft and artisanry. This session fostered an environment of collaboration and support, paving the way for meaningful advancements in women’s empowerment.

A hands-on workshop on bamboo craft techniques led by expert artisans, this workshop included demonstrations, practical exercises, and guidance, allowing participants to hone their skills and engage with the community in meaningful discussions. A brainstorming session focused on women’s empowerment through bamboo craft capped off the workshop, encouraging innovative ideas and collaborative solutions.

The Forum concluded with an outcome and opportunity for the Women Welfare Society to improve their abilities, engage in training initiatives, and develop skills through programs facilitated by organizations such as NEDFI and the Tripura Bamboo Mission. Key to fortifying the bamboo supply chain is establishing large-scale captive plantations of economically valuable species. Through partnerships with various stakeholders and exploring bamboo plantation opportunities, the aim is to support the entire value chain, spanning biodiversity, resources, empowerment, and livelihood opportunities for artisans and rural communities.

Launched in 2007, the Balipara Foundation takes a community-based approach to conservation through a proprietary concept Naturenomics™ (Nature + Economics). Building on the principle of ecology is economy, the organization equips rural & forest-fringe communities across the Eastern Himalayas to manage their natural assets, creating resilience against the climate crisis for both biodiversity and people.

Since 2017, the Balipara Foundation has been working with rural communities to restore forests through the Rural Futures model, which seeks to break the vicious cycle of poverty and illicit forest economies by creating economic opportunities for rural and indigenous communities linked to rewilding and conservation.