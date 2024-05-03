Vulnerable One-Month-Old ‘Male Asiatic Black Bear’ Rescued In Arunachal

NET Web Desk

A male Asiatic black bear cub, estimated to be a month old, was recently rescued from Sagalee in Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh by the environment, forest & climate change department of Arunachal Pradesh.

The cub, believed to have been separated from its mother, who was likely a victim of poaching, was handed over to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) at the Pakke Tiger Reserve.

The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) informed that this marks the 85th bear cub received by the CBRC since its establishment in 2004.

The CBRC, jointly run by the WTI and the state environment & forests department and supported by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited, is the only facility in India dedicated to hand-raising and rehabilitating orphaned bear cubs.

“Upon examination, we found the cub to be significantly dehydrated, weighing a mere 2.3 kgs. Within the week following admission, it has gained some weight and is showing signs of improved health and activity,” CBRC Head Dr Panjit Basumatary stated.

The Asiatic black bear is categorized as ‘vulnerable’ by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is protected under Schedule 1 of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Notably, the primary threat in Arunachal is poaching, with bear meat, bile, and claws holding significant commercial value in the illegal wildlife trade market.

At the CBRC, orphaned cubs undergo a rehabilitation process, which includes hand-raising, acclimatization, and weaning, alongside regular walks in the forest with experienced animal keepers, to help them adapt to their surroundings.

Eventually, the cub will be released back into the wild, giving them a second chance at life in their natural habitat.