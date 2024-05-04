10 Arunachal Athletes Set To Represent India In Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship In Abu Dhabi

NET Web Desk

In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, ten talented athletes have been selected by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India to represent the nation at the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024.

The prestigious event is slated to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from May 1 to 8.

The announcement was made by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, who extended his heartfelt wishes to the team, encouraging them to maintain focus and deliver their best performance.

As the countdown to the championship begins, all eyes will be on the Arunachal Pradesh athletes as they embark on their journey to Abu Dhabi, carrying with them the hopes and aspirations of their state and country.