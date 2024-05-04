Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Rifles Apprehends One Youth Enroute To Join ULFA-I In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, troopers of the Assam Rifles stationed in Nagaland have apprehended a youth believed to be en route to joining the banned militant outfit ULFA-I.

Identified as Munindra Das Narayan from Udoipur Merapani village in Golaghat district of Assam, the youth was detained in Mon district, Nagaland, on Friday, May 3, following credible information.

The Assam Rifles reportedly acted swiftly upon receiving credible information, leading to the apprehension of Narayan.

Subsequent reports suggest that the detained youth was handed over to the police in Charaideo district, Assam, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Notably, ULFA-I, or the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, is one of the prominent insurgent groups in the region, advocating for Assamese sovereignty.

