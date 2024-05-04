Assam’s Emon Gogoi Makes India Proud, Wins Bronze In Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship At Abu Dhabi

NET Web Desk

Emon Gogoi, hailing from Jorhat, Assam, has clinched the bronze medal at the ongoing 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for Assam and adds to the state’s growing prominence in the field of martial arts.

Representing Assam with pride, Emon Gogoi showcased exceptional talent and resilience throughout the competition, ultimately earning a podium finish in the prestigious event.

The Ju-Jitsu Association of Assam took to social media to celebrate this momentous occasion, highlighting Gogoi’s accomplishment as a source of pride for the region.

“A great news for Assam.

We made the history. Emon Gogoi (Jorhat) beg BRONZE Medal in the prestigious event of Ju-Jitsu Asia,” the official Facebook page of the association posted.

Mentions must be made that Gogoi’s success serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across Assam, reaffirming the potential and talent present within the state.