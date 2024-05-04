IMD Forecasts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In Northeastern States Till Monday

NET Web Desk

India Meteorological Department has forecasted that a spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty wind is expected in the Northeastern part of the country tomorrow and on Monday.

Meanwhile, the weather department said that heat wave conditions are likely to continue over the Eastern part of the country till Sunday and over south Peninsular India till Monday and abate thereafter.

In Telangana, several areas are reeling under the sweltering heat as four places yesterday recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.7 degrees Celsius.