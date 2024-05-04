Meghalaya Govt To Deploy 300 Facial Recognition Cameras Across Shillong To Deter Criminal Activities

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya government has announced plans to enhance city surveillance by deploying approximately 300 cameras equipped with facial recognition technology across Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed that the initiative, part of the Smart City project, aims to deter lawbreakers and enhance public safety.

Funds totaling Rs 150 crore have been allocated for the establishment of the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC), Sangma stated.

“Work is already underway, with high-level cameras being installed at various junctions. Close to 300 cameras will be deployed citywide, bolstered by facial recognition software,” he added.

The chief minister emphasized that the inauguration of the integrated command centre is anticipated by July.

While Sangma acknowledged that comprehensive detection cannot be assured, he stressed that the mere presence of these cameras would serve as a strong deterrent to potential lawbreakers.

Furthermore, Sangma highlighted that with the expansion of the camera network, citizens would become increasingly aware of being under surveillance.

He further expressed confidence in the initiative’s ability to reduce incidents of criminal activities, although recognizing the spatial constraints that may limit complete elimination.

The deployment of facial recognition technology marks a significant step forward in bolstering security measures in Shillong.

The Meghalaya government plans to gradually expand the surveillance network in the future to cover more areas and enhance public safety across the city.