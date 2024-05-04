Nagaland: Advisor CAWD And Taxes Kudecho Khamo Underscores Need For Unity In Naga Society

NET Web Desk

Addressing the 28th General Session of Chokri Area Public Organisation held at Ki kru a under Phek district, Advisor CAWD and Taxes, Kudecho Khamo today stressed on the need for unity in Naga society and asserted the need to get rid of selfishness.

He asked the community to uphold truth and honesty in order to uphold the legacy of the ancestors and asserted the need to revive and restore the good traditions and culture to maintain the identity and unity.

Khamo also reiterated the need to uphold the resolutions of the Chakhesang Public Organisation on banning import of pigs while also remain steadfast for the resolution for flora and fauna and restrict burning of jungle and viewed that it would enable the people for self-reliance.

He also encouraged the gathering for afforestation through tree plantation in which each family should take the initiative.

The Advisor further stressed the need for the younger generation to venture into business stating that thinking is capital and enterprising is the way.

During the occasion, a new team of CAPO for the tenure 2024-27 was also declared which would be led by Vepozoyi Theyo.