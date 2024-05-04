Nagaland: Department Of Land Resources, Kiphire Distributes Fingerlings And Organizes Training On Pisciculture

NET Web Desk

Department of Land Resources, Kiphire distributed fingerlings and organized training on pisciculture to project villages under PMKSY-WDC 2.0 and RKVY in Kiphire district.

District Fishery Officer, Nzanthung Yanthan reportedly imparted the training in the project villages.

As reported, he asked the farmers to be sensitive and sincere while rearing fishes, adding that fish farmers has lot of potential in district like Kiphire.

Meanwhile, District Project officer Department of Land Resources Kiphire Lipichem appreciate the farmers for making use of Dug out Pond and Water harvesting structures for rearing fishes.

He said, through this practice underground water is also recharged which is also one of the main objectives of PMKSY WDC 2.0. Altogether 10 villages under PMKSY- WDC 2.0 and three villages under RKVY received fingerlings from the department of Land Resources.