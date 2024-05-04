Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Lotha Academy Hosts ‘Lotha Language Festival’ In Wokha

Lotha Academy in collaboration with Lotha Naga Cultural Resource Centre and Mount Tiyi College, hosted the Lotha Language Festival at the Youth Resource Center Wokha today.

Advisor for Agriculture, Mhathung Yanthan, who was the special guest of the event, expressed delight at the Academy’s initiative in promoting the Lotha language, stressing the significance of safeguarding one’s mother tongue and heritage.

Furthermore, he urged the gathering to prioritize the Lotha language and urged the students to take up the language as an academic subject.

Notably, various schools took part in competitions such as poetry recitation and exposition, spelling bee and folksong, during the programme.

The event reportedly was aimed to spread awareness and champion the Lotha language, honouring its cultural legacy while advocating for its preservation and inspiring young individuals to embrace it.

