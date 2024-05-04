Tripura: Husband Arrested for Attempted Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife, Dumping Body in Forest

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 4, 2024: A husband is accused of trying to kill himself after allegedly murdering his wife and leaving her body in a forest. The shocking incident took place on a Saturday afternoon in a rubber plantation area called Tripura’s Ujan Ghaniamara Gaman Thakurpara area under Sepahijala district.

The accused has been identified as Falguna Debbarma from Thakurpara, purportedly took the extreme step of ending his own life after committing the heinous act. He was found in a distressed state within the rubber garden area adjacent to the TSR 7th Battalion’s Alpha Company by vigilant jawans, who promptly intervened and alerted authorities.

Upon apprehending Debbarma, law enforcement officers swiftly transferred him to Takarjala Primary Health Center for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the victim, identified as Smriti Debbarma (22), was discovered in a critical condition with severe injuries sustained from the alleged assault. She was rescued from the forest and transported to Takarjala Primary Health Center before being referred to Agartala’s GBP Hospital for specialized care.

Authorities, including TSR 7th Battalion’s Alpha Company Naik Subedar Surajit Reang and local police officers, have confirmed that the incident appears to stem from domestic issues. Investigations into the matter are ongoing as law enforcement officials seek to piece together the events leading up to the tragic occurrence.