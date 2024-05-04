Tripura: Two Suspects Arrested in Human Trafficking Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 04, 2024: In a significant development in the ongoing battle against human trafficking, two individuals were arrested by law enforcement authorities. According to a statement from a police official, the suspects had been evading capture for an extended period.

The GRP police station and Sidhai police station staff had been actively pursuing the suspects since the evening of Friday. Described as being on the run for a considerable duration, the apprehension of the suspects marks a milestone in the relentless efforts to combat human trafficking.

Identified as Bapan Bhowmik (20) and Gautam Sarkar (30), both residents of Rangamura, the duo allegedly facilitated the illegal entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into India. Legal actions have been initiated against them under pertinent clauses related to human trafficking.

Railway Police spokesperson Tapas Das revealed that the arrests followed an operation on April 30, during which six Bangladeshi nationals, including middlemen, were apprehended by the GRP police station. Subsequent investigations and interrogations led to the identification of Bhowmik and Sarkar’s involvement in trafficking.

In response to this breakthrough, authorities conducted a raid in the area where the suspects were believed to be operating. However, they managed to flee the scene upon witnessing the police presence.