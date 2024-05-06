3 Mizoram Players In The List Of India Probables Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

NET Web Desk

In a testament to the burgeoning talent in Mizoram’s football scene, three promising players have secured coveted spots in India’s 26-member probables list for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Coached by Igor Stimac, the national team is gearing up for crucial matches slated for June this year.

Leading the charge is 23-year-old forward David Lalhlansanga, hailing from Mohammedan SC.

Lalhlansanga’s stellar performance in Mohammedan’s triumphant journey to the I-League title this season has been the reason for his selection in the national squad.

Joining Lalhlansanga is 22-year-old Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia from Aizawl FC, who has created history by becoming the highest Indian goal scorer in I-League with an impressive tally of 15 goals.

His inclusion in the probables list underscores his exceptional prowess and goal-scoring ability, breaking records previously held by renowned figures like Sunil Chhetri and Mohammed Rafi.

Adding to the formidable lineup is 25-year-old midfielder Edmund Lalrindika, whose solid performances for debutant club Inter Kashi have caught the eye of selectors.

Reportedly, the primary objective of the squad is reportedly to clinch one of the top two spots in Group A, which will lead them to Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and secure a berth in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

Eyes are set on the upcoming training camp set to commence in Bhubaneswar on May 10.

Football enthusiasts eagerly wait for the team’s pivotal matches against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 and Qatar in Doha on June 11, which holds importance on their qualification journey.