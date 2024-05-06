All Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Manipur Till May 7 Due To Bad Weather

NET Web Desk

In response to the adverse weather conditions gripping the state, Chief Minister of Manipur, Biren Singh announced via Twitter that all schools and colleges will remain closed on the 6th and 7th of May, 2024.

This precautionary measure aims to safeguard the well-being of students and faculty members amidst the ongoing weather-related risks.

Urging residents to prioritize safety, Chief Minister asked everyone to stay indoors and to stay updated on the evolving situation.

“The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives & properties and assist those who have been affected,” Minister said.