Arunachal’s Ziro Music Festival Returns For Its 11th Edition, Sept 26 – 29

NET Web Desk

The highly anticipated 11th edition of India’s most revered outdoor music festival, Arunachal’s Ziro Music Festival, is set to enchant attendees from September 26th to 29th, 2024.

Organisers have announced that early bird tickets are now available, offering attendees the opportunity to secure their passes at discounted rates before prices increase at the festival site.

The Ziro Music Festival, founded in 2012, is renowned for celebrating passion, sustainability, and cultural diversity.

It serves as a platform to showcase the rich tapestry of indigenous tribes and artists from Northeast India, while also spotlighting the Indian and global independent music scene.

Located amidst the breathtaking vistas of the Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, the festival is not only a celebration of music but also a testament to sustainability.

Utilizing locally-sourced materials such as bamboo and engaging local community members in its organization, the festival prioritizes eco-friendly practices.

Moreover, the festival’s commitment to community empowerment is evident through its skills training programs, which enable local artisans and community members to actively participate in producing the event.

Additionally, the festival’s outreach initiatives engage artists, artisans, and local youth groups, fostering a sense of community and creativity.

As the countdown to the Ziro Music Festival 2024 begins, music lovers across the nation are eagerly anticipating an unforgettable experience filled with vibrant performances, cultural immersion, and the spirit of community.

Stay tuned for further updates.