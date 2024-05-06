Assam: Polling Teams Sent To Polling Centres For Third Phase Of Voting Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

In Assam, polling teams are being sent to the polling centres for the third phase of voting tomorrow.

Reportedly, 47 candidates including six women are in the fray in four seats in the third phase.

Over 81 lakh voters are set vote tomorrow at over 9 thousand 500 polling booths.

Senior police officials said that international borders adjoining to Assam have been sealed.

Central armed police forces have been deployed at critical polling booths and webcasting will be done at at least 50 percent booths.

Quick Response teams are being placed in services at vulnerable areas.

Additionally, micro Observers have also been deployed at critical polling stations.

Candidates from the Congress, NDA, AIUDF, Bodoland People’s Front,TMC, CPI-M among others are contesting in this phase, as per reports.