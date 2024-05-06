Bringing Education To Doorstep: ‘School On Wheels’ Initiative Launched For Manipur’s Students In Relief Camps

NET Web Desk

Sushri Anusuiya Uikey, Governor of Manipur, inaugurated ‘School on Wheels’ at a ceremony held in Imphal, yesterday.

The initiative which is being implemented by Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikash Samiti Manipur aims to reach out to the students in the relief camps in the State.

The school bus is equipped with a library, computers and sports items with a teacher and visits relief camps in different places in the State.

The Governor appreciated the initiative and said that children living in the camps should not face any deficiency in education.

She also said that the initiative will help in reaching out to the displaced students staying in the relief camps.

Furthermore, the Governor also directed the Chief Secretary to take steps to extend support to the Samiti in enhancing the number of such buses.