NET Web Desk

Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall spell accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds over Northeast India till 7th May.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next seven days.

Residents are urged to follow necessary safety precautions and remain updated.