Nagaland Badminton Players Shine At 2nd Open Bhutan Badminton Federation 2024

In a proud moment for the state, Nagaland badminton players made their mark in the 2nd Open Bhutan Badminton Federation 2024 which concluded at Phuentsholing Multi Purpose Hall yesterday.

As per reports, Riku Khape bagged the Men’s Singles title while in mixed doubles Zakhuo Seyie and Ekumyala emerged as champions.

Additionally, in Women’ doubles, Bendangnaro and Eykumlaya secured the Runners-up position.

All together five players from Nagaland took part in the tournament hosted by Bhutan Badminton Federation, as reported.

