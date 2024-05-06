Tripura: Alleged Mastermind Arrested From Kolkata in Bharat Ratna Sangh General Secretary Murder Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 06, 2024: Tripura police have apprehended Bir Chakra Ghosh, also known as ‘Nego Mafia’, in connection with the murder of the general secretary of Bharat Ratna Sangh Durga Prasanna Deb. Ghosh was captured in Mukundpur, Kolkata, and subsequently brought to Agartala on Monday.

The arrest comes following intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to solve the murder case. Another individual has also been arrested in connection with the same crime. Bir Chakra Ghosh was apprehended from West Bengal in connection with the fatal shooting of Durga Prasanna Deb in Agartala’s Shalbagan Hatipara area.

The victim Durga Prasanna Dev also known as Vicky succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during the attack in the Shalbagan area. The incident sent shockwaves through the community, prompting swift action from authorities.

Bir Chakra Ghosh, aged 46, hails from the Ushabazar Chinaihani area in the peripheries of Agartala city and is alleged to have fled to Kolkata following the murder. However, law enforcement personnel, aided by Kolkata police, successfully tracked him down.

Notably, Tripura Police arrested Pradyot Dhar Chowdhury on May 01. After three days in police custody, the police found the involvement of a woman named Sushmita Sarkar (22), a resident of Bhubanban during interrogation and she was subsequently arrested on May 2.

The joint task force comprising officers from Airport Police station and New Capital Complex police station worked tirelessly to apprehend the suspects involved in the heinous crime. As investigations continue, authorities remain committed to ensuring justice for the victim and his family.