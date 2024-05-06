Tripura: Lemon Farmers in Hawaiibari Face Losses Due to Lack of Rain

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 06, 2024: Bengalis are renowned for their love of food, and when it comes to ‘Bangaliana’ cuisine, the fragrance of lemon is an essential component. However, this year, lemon farmers in Tripura’s Hawaiibari area of Teliamura town under Khowai district are grappling with major losses. The absence of monsoon rains during the scorching summer has taken a toll on both crop production and people’s livelihoods.

In Hawaiibari, some families rely solely on lemon farming as their primary source of income. The lemons cultivated in this region are well-known not only within the state but also beyond its borders. Unfortunately, this year’s lemon harvest has been severely impacted due to the lack of rain.

Visiting a lemon garden and meeting a local farmer in Hawaiibari to understand the situation firsthand. Compared to previous years, there has been a noticeable reduction in crop cultivation. The lemon farmer explained that Teliamura Hawaiian lemons enjoy a strong reputation in both local and out-of-state markets. Traditionally, their forefathers sustained their families through lemon cultivation, and today, they too depend on this practice.

However, the scarcity of rain this year has led to poor lemon yields. In normal years, abundant rainfall ensures a good harvest, allowing farmers to sell their lemons profitably. But this year, the situation is dire. Smaller-sized lemons fetch significantly lower prices around Rs 4 per lemon when sold to wholesalers. Consequently, lemon farmers are experiencing diminished profits compared to previous years.

Despite their longstanding contribution to the community, lemon farmers in the Hawaibari area have received no assistance from the government’s agriculture department. Their plea is clear: they need cooperation in the form of fertilizers, pesticides, and other essential resources for lemon cultivation. With government support, they believe they can enhance lemon production and secure a better future for their families.

As this report reaches the public, the question remains: Will the Department of Agriculture step in to aid Hawaii’s lemon farmers? Only time will tell.