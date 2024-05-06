Two Bihar Youths Arrested with 61 Kgs of Cannabis at Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 6, 2024: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) successfully conducted a joint operation at Agartala Railway Station, resulting in the seizure of 61 kilograms of ganja. The contraband, estimated to have a market value of approximately Rs 4 lakh, was intercepted on Sunday night following a tip-off about drug movement through the railway network.

Acting on confidential information, the GRP and RPF teams coordinated their efforts to apprehend two young individuals suspected of transporting drug paraphernalia into the state. The suspects, identified as Deepak Kumar, aged 20, and Ashok Roy, aged 21, hail from Bihar and were reportedly planning to distribute the ganja from Agartala to their home state.

Upon their arrest, the authorities conducted a thorough search, which led to the discovery of the ganja stash. The swift operation underscores the ongoing commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat the illegal drug trade.

The two youths were taken into custody and have since been presented before the court, with the police seeking their remand for further investigation. The case has drawn attention to the broader issue of drug smuggling in the region and the need for vigilant enforcement measures to deter such activities.

The successful operation at Agartala Railway Station marks a notable victory for the GRP and RPF in their relentless pursuit of maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the public from the perils of illegal drug trafficking.