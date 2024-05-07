Assam Rifles Launches ‘Meri LiFE’ Initiative In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

The Assam Rifles launched ‘Meri Life Initiative’ programme in Nagaland, yesterday.

A press release from the PRO of Assam Rifles Kohima, stated that during the event the troops were briefed about the LiFE – Life For Environment initiative launched by Indian Government as a mass movement for mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption of resources and to protect and preserve the environment.

On the occasion, a Pledge ceremony was also undertaken by the Assam Rifles troops and families to save the environment.

Meanwhile, in an effort to promote community health and wellness, Assam Rifles conducted a Medical Camp at Sheanghah Wamsa in Mon district of Nagaland today.

A total of 162 individuals from nearby villages including 85 children, benefitted from the medical camp.

Lecture on living Healthy lifestyle, awareness and General Medicine was conducted for the local populace.