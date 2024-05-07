DSE Nagaland Conducts One-Day Capacity Building Program For The District Education Officials

NET Web Desk

In an effort to strengthen stakeholder engagement within the school education framework, a comprehensive one-day capacity building program was conducted for District Education Officials at the Morung Hall, Directorate of School Education, Kohima, Nagaland.

Reportedly, District Education Officials from across the region underwent an intensive training session.

The program, organized by the Directorate of School Education, Kohima, was meticulously crafted to empower officials with essential tools and insights crucial for their roles.

During the program, the officials were orientated about the Performance Incentive Grants (PIG), annual grant monitoring and were introduced to the Teachers Attendance Monitoring System (TAMS) SMILE App, a cutting-edge educational tool.

Moreover, officials were briefed on the pivotal role of the community in enhancing the quality of education and were tasked with understanding their responsibilities as District and Block Education Managers.

Equipped with newfound knowledge and tools, District Education Officials are expected to play a proactive role in advancing the quality and accessibility of education in the region.