Nagaland: 2 Weeks Long Asian Football Confederation C Diploma Coaching Course Begins In Kohima

NET Web Desk

The much-awaited Asian Football Confederation (AFC) C Diploma Coaching Course, under the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is underway at IG Stadium in Kohima.

This is the second time that Nagaland has hosted the AFC C Diploma course in the state, with the earlier session held in 2006.

The two-week course is being organized by the Nagaland Football Association with William Koso, a coach educator for All India Football Federation and the Asian Football Confederation, serving as the instructor for the course.

While Azho Sophie is the course coordinator for this two-week-long course at the state capital Kohima.

In his introductory speech, Coach Educator William Koso expressed hope that the coaches would make the best use of the course while adapting to the professionalism required of a football coach.

In the AFC C Diploma Course, 21 coaches from across the districts of Nagaland, including one from Assam and one from Lakshadweep, are participating in the diploma course.

During the course, the candidates will undergo in-depth theoretical and practical training for two weeks.

According to the AIFF, only AIFF D Licence Coach are eligible to apply for AFC C course.