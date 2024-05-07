Nagaland’s Aliba Village Gears Up For Annual Cucumber Festival

NET Web Desk

The excitement is palpable as Aliba Village in Nagaland gears up to host the highly anticipated third edition of Cucumber Festival on May 10th, 2024.

This year, the festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Located in the scenic Ongpangkong circle of Mokokchung district, Aliba Village is reportedly an easily accessible destination for locals and visitors alike.

One member of the organizing committee, revealed that preparations are well underway for this year’s festivities.

In a departure from tradition of two days, the festival will be condensed into a single day, addressing concerns such as the rapid sale of cucumbers and the unpredictable weather conditions that have previously affected crop yields.

Reportedly, the festival will feature a wide array of exhibits and events, catering to various interests. From off-season cucumbers to ethnic cuisines, vegetable seeds to bio-pesticides, there will be something for everyone.

Attendees can also look forward to interactions between farmers and scientists, field visits to cucumber farms, angling at Dzuvi Valley, and showcases of tools, implements, handicrafts, organic vegetables, shiitake mushrooms, and pickles.

Adding to the excitement, competition events powered by Hills Agro Agency will include go-karting, bamboo pole challenges, catapult shooting, and bamboo stilt races.

Entry fees will apply, with winners standing a chance to win exciting prizes.

Anticipation is high with locals and tourists alike eagerly awaiting the festivities to kick off on May 10th.