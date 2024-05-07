Project Swastik, BRO Organises Free Medical Camp In North Sikkim, 150 Attendees Benefited

NET Web Desk

Project Swastik, a division of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), organized a successful free medical camp in North Sikkim as part of their 65th Raising Day celebrations.

The camp, held at Lt. Lopen Thisung Tshering Lachenpa Govt Secondary School in

Lachen yesterday, attracted a large turnout from villagers seeking medical assistance.

Under the 758 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), the camp addressed critical healthcare needs of locals, especially those from areas lacking adequate medical facilities and affected by natural disasters like the GLOF.

Approximately 150 attendees benefited from treatments and free medicines provided by dedicated BRO doctors and nursing assistants.

The camp also stressed on preventive healthcare, with the BRO Medical Officer offering guidance on maintaining good health and hygiene.

This event underscores Project Swastik’s commitment to public health and welfare in the area.