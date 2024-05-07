Shillong Set To Pay Tribute To Tagore With A ‘Rabindra Jayanti’ Celebration On May 8

NET Web Desk

To commemorate the 163rd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the Rilbong Sports and Cultural Club, in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture and ICCR Shillong, is set to celebrate Rabindra Jayanti with fervor and enthusiasm.

The celebration will take place on the club premises in Rilbong on Wednesday, commencing at 4 pm.

As part of the commemorative program, a painting competition will be hosted on Tuesday from 10 am to 12 pm, allowing participants to express their creativity and reverence for Tagore’s legacy through art.

On Wednesday, the festivities will commence with a floral tribute to Tagore at his statue in Brookside Complex, Rilbong, starting at 8 am.

The club in its solemn gesture will pay homage to the profound contributions of the literary giant to literature, culture, and humanity.