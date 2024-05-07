Tripura: Socially Conscious Vigilantes’ Assault Couple, Lodges Complaint with Belonia Police Station; Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 07, 2024: A Tripura’s couple faced brutal assault by self-proclaimed “socially conscious” individuals in the Belonia Old Motor Stand area under South Tripura district. The incident highlights the dangers of vigilantism and the need for legal intervention.

The rise of so-called socially conscious people has become a growing concern in the state, leading to increased scrutiny of couples going out at night. Sanjay Das, a local businessman residing in Belonia found himself embroiled in a troubling situation on Sunday afternoon.

Sanjay Das and his wife visited the home of one of his employees in the Chittamara area. On their way back home in the evening, an argument erupted between the couple when Sanjay’s wife expressed her desire to attend a fair at the head of Kachha Rasta. At this moment, self-appointed social activists intervened accusing the couple of illicit intentions. Ignoring the couple’s pleas that they were indeed husband and wife, the vigilantes physically assaulted them without due process.

The couple filed a complaint against the so-called social consciousness with the Belonia Women’s Police Station. The victimized couple alleged that they had repeatedly clarified their marital status, but the activists remained adamant. Shockingly, the assailants recorded the assault and shared the video on social media platforms, where it quickly went viral.

Demanding justice, the couple called for strict punishment for both the vigilantes and those responsible for circulating the video. Even if we assume, for argument’s sake, that the couple was not legally wedded, such violence is unacceptable.

The accused vigilantes took the law into their own hands, violating the couple’s rights and tarnishing their reputation. Legal experts suggest that the police could invoke multiple sections, including the IT Act, to hold the accused accountable.

The spotlight is now on the local authorities. Will they take swift action against the perpetrators? As the community watches, the police must ensure justice prevails and send a strong message against vigilantism.