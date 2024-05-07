Tripura’s NLU Hold Talks on Combatting Northeast’s Corruption & Challenges

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 07, 2024: The Tripura Dialogue Forum (TDF) under National Law University, Tripura on Monday last organized its second TDF Talk focused on the critical issue of combatting corruption and the challenges faced by the state of Tripura and the broader North Eastern Region.

The distinguished speaker for the event was Kalyan Narayan Bhattacharyya, who currently serves as the Lokayukta of Tripura. In his insightful address, Bhattacharyya shed light on the role, jurisdiction, and procedural aspects followed by both the Lokayukta and Lokpal when dealing with corruption cases. He also candidly discussed the challenges and gaps within the existing system.

During the interactive session, Bhattacharyya engaged with students from the National Law University, Tripura (NLU Tripura), addressing their queries and concerns. He emphasized that corruption has far-reaching implications for society and advocated for a multifaceted approach to combat it. In addition to legal mechanisms, he stressed the importance of value education as a means to tackle corruption effectively.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Pratap Singh, the founding Vice-Chancellor of NLU Tripura. Dr. Singh highlighted the significance of open discourse and dialogue in a democratic society. Concluding the event, Dr. Debasree Debnath, Faculty Advisor of the Tripura Dialogue Forum and Assistant Professor of Law, delivered the vote of thanks.

The TDF Talk served as a platform for meaningful discussions, fostering awareness, and encouraging collaborative efforts to combat corruption in the region. As Tripura continues its journey towards transparency and accountability, such dialogues play a crucial role in shaping a better future for the state and its citizens.