Arunachal Film “Sangi Gai” Selected For Marché Du Film At Cannes Film Festival 2024

NET Web Desk

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has selected Arunachal’s multilingual film “Sangi Gai” to be showcased at Marché du Film during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Directed by Nyago Ete and produced by Allison Welly Bakha, the film has garnered acclaim for its authentic portrayal and unique storytelling.

Producer Bakha attributed the film’s success to director Nyago Ete’s vision and the raw talent of the cast.

In addition, Director Nyago Ete expressed confidence in the film’s potential from its inception.

Notably, the selection of “Sangi Gai” not only celebrates the achievements of the talented team but also shines a spotlight on the emerging film industry of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmakers, stating, “I’m so happy to learn that NDFC has selected Arunachali film ‘Sangi Gai’ to be showcased at Marché du Film during Cannes Film Festival-2024 in France. A moment of great pride for us.”

He lauded the team for bringing rare laurels to the state and extended his best wishes.

With anticipation building for its Cannes debut, “Sangi Gai” is expected to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative and authentic portrayal of Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural landscape.