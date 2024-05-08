Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal’s Langkun Adam Wins Silver For India At Asian Ju-Jitsu C’ship In Abu Dhabi

Arunachal’s Langkun Adam, hailing from Parsi Parlo in Kurung Kumey district, has brought glory to India by securing a silver medal at the ongoing 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Competing in the female below 48 kg category, Adam’s remarkable performance underscores her dedication and skill in the sport.

Praising Adam’s remarkable feat, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his heartfelt congratulations, stating, “Heartiest congratulations to Langkun Adam for bagging the Silver Medal for India at the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE… Adam has made us so proud. Best wishes for her future endeavors!”

Her stellar performance on the international stage has not only brought honor to her state and country but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes nationwide.

The championship is set to conclude on 8th May, as per reports.

