NET Web Desk

In the early hours of May 8, 2024, at 4:55 IST, an earthquake of magnitude of 3.1 jolted Lower Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh, according to reports from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake’s epicenter was reportedly at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85 and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Fortunately, no significant damage or casualties has been reported.