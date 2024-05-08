Manipur Duo Earns Spot In India Junior Women’s Hockey Team For Europe Tour

NET Web Desk

Manipur’s hockey talents, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi and Khaidem Shileima Chanu, have secured spots in the prestigious India Junior Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming Europe Tour.

Led by seasoned defender Jyoti Singh and backed by vice-captain Sakshi Rana, the 22-member squad gears up for an exhilarating series of matches across Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands from May 21st to May 29th, 2024.

This tour serves as a pivotal opportunity for the team to hone their skills and tactics, poised to make waves on the global stage.

Captain Jyoti Singh commended the camaraderie among teammates, expressing eagerness to face formidable opponents abroad.

Vice-captain Sakshi Rana echoed her sentiments, underlining the invaluable learning experience that competing against diverse playing styles offers.