Meghalaya Police Applauds Citizens’ Traffic Discipline After A Video Went Viral

NET Web Desk

In a world where chaotic traffic scenes often dominate headlines, a recent video showcasing the exemplary traffic discipline in Meghalaya has captured the attention of internet users worldwide.

The footage, shared on Reddit, depicts a striking scene amidst a lengthy traffic jam: vehicles neatly queued up on the right side of the road, with not a single one daring to cross the white line in the middle.

This display of orderliness amidst chaos has earned widespread admiration, with netizens praising the citizens of Meghalaya for their commendable adherence to road rules.

Responding to the viral video, Meghalaya Police took to Twitter to express their appreciation, stating, “Impressing the internet ain’t easy. But you did it anyways! While traffic jams may be an inevitable part of our lives, the graceful navigation through them in Shillong and beyond is truly inspiring! Let’s keep up this fantastic spirit.

“Thankyou citizens of Meghalaya, Your commitment to road discipline is truly commendable and inspiring for others to follow,” Meghalaya Police added.

Mention must be made here that such exemplary behavior not only enhances road safety but also sets a positive example for others.