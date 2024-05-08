Tripura Farmers Struggle Amidst Water Scarcity: AIKS Leader Pabitra Kar Highlights Problems

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 8, 2024: A crucial meeting of the All India Krishak Sabha, Tripura State Committee with representatives from all districts of Tripura convened to address the dire straits of the state’s agricultural sector on Tuesday. The meeting unveiled the grim reality faced by farmers, as articulated by Pabitra Kar, the State Committee Secretary of All India Krishak Sabha, during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Kar highlighted the acute water scarcity that has thwarted the cultivation of Boro rice—a staple crop—across five districts, leaving half of the intended acreage barren. The situation is exacerbated in Kamalpur, where Aush paddy cultivation is notably absent, and the government’s lack of support for the agrarian community has been palpable.

The press conference further shed light on the ongoing rural crisis, marked by a severe employment drought over the past few months, leading to widespread scarcity. Kar criticized the government’s failure to settle outstanding wages, particularly in tribal regions, and underscored the distress of rubber farmers grappling with soaring prices.

Amidst these challenges, the Kerala Farmers’ Sabha’s legal action in the Supreme Court has resonated with Tripura’s farmers, who are considering joining the lawsuit. Kar lamented the lack of aid following substantial losses from natural disasters last December and detailed the extensive crop damage since April 26 in areas including Kailashahar, Kumarghat, Bishalgarh, Sabroom, and Sonamura.

The devastation has not spared Charilam, where approximately 40-50 homes have been obliterated, leaving many homeless. The encroachment of wild elephants from Krishnapur to Chakmaghat in the Teliamura sub-division has resulted in fatalities and further destruction of property. Kar accused the district administration of deflecting responsibility onto the forest department, highlighting a lack of coherent governance.

In response to these pressing issues, Kar announced plans for a deputation to capture the government’s attention. The press conference was also attended by Ratan Das, the Secretary of the CPIM West District Committee.