APSC Announces Results For Combined Competitive Examination

NET Web Desk

The Assam Public Service Commission today declares the result of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2023.

The examination was held in 116 venues across 32 district headquarters, A total of 67,251 candidates applied against 235 posts.

Notably, for the first time, OMR sheets with carbon copy for candidates were introduced.

For the Main examination, 2898 candidates qualified. Against the posts reserved for women, 719 candidates qualified. Again for the posts reserved for PwBD and Ex-servicemen, 106 and 102 candidates respectively are qualified.

Candidates are also qualified against the posts reserved for the first time for Moran-Motak communities (1-post each in ACS and APS for Moran and 1-post each in ACS and APS for Motak).

Meanwhile, the Main examination will be held in last part of July 2024.

Question papers will be set both in English and Assamese languages and candidates can write the answers in Assamese language also.