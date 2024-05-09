High Court Upholds Gratuity Rights for Tripura’s Retired Anganwadi Workers

NET Web Desk

Agartala, May 9, 2024: In a significant legal victory for retired Anganwadi workers and assistants, the High Court has decreed that they are eligible for gratuity payments as per The Payment of Gratuity Act-1972. The ruling, delivered by High Court Judge S. Dutta Purkayastha on Thursday, marks the culmination of a legal struggle that began with a precedent set by the Supreme Court.

Previously, the Supreme Court had adjudicated on a similar case involving Anganwadi workers’ assistants in Gujarat, affirming the vital role played by Anganwadi workers at the grassroots level nationwide, yet acknowledging their deprivation of certain benefits. The apex court had explicitly stated that Anganwadi center workers and helpers are entitled to gratuity under the aforementioned act. This Supreme Court judgment had sparked hope among the retired Anganwadi personnel of Tripura for comparable gratuity payments.

Despite their appeals to the state government, the retired workers faced resistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, which firmly denied any possibility of gratuity payments. In response, 20 aggrieved Anganwadi workers and assistants, whose requests were rebuffed, took legal action in 2023. The case was passionately represented by Senior Advocate Purushottam Roy Barman.

After extensive deliberations, the High Court’s verdict has now mandated that the retired Anganwadi workers and assistants be compensated with gratuity in accordance with The Payment of Gratuity Act-1972, inclusive of interest. Senior Lawyer Purushottam Roy Barman highlighted the broader implications of the judgment, stating that it will benefit not only the 20 litigants but also extend to approximately 10,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers across the state.

The High Court’s decision has been received with widespread elation among the Anganwadi community, contrasting sharply with the state government’s apparent discomfiture over the outcome. This ruling reinforces the rights of Anganwadi workers and underscores the judiciary’s role in upholding the entitlements of retired employees.