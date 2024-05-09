Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Hopes India-Myanmar Border In State Won’t Be Implemented

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday expressed optimism about the Centre exempting the 510-km-long stretch of the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram from being fenced, an official said.

During an interaction with leaders of Zo Reunification Organisation (ZORO) in Aizawl, Lalduhoma also expressed hope that the Union government would not lift the existing Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighbouring country, the official said.

Lalduhoma told ZORO members that he had discussed the matters with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested them to maintain the status quo.