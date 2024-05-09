Nagaland Halts Pig Slaughter And Trade In Phek Village Following African Swine Flu Case

NET Web Desk

Chief Veterinary Officer, Phek district, Nagaland has informed that the Task Force for surveillance have been initiated after one tested positive for African Swine Fever at Old Town Khel, Phek Village.

The initiation of surveillance is for immediate control, containment and surveillance in line with the National Action Plan.

In connection to this, Old Town Khel, Phek Village and 1 km radius is declared as Infected Zone and 9 km outside the infected zone is declared as Surveillance Zone which include Chosaba, Phek Basa, Phek Town, Lozaphuhu and Losami.

The Chief Veterinary Officer therefore informed the ban on slaughter of Pigs, import and export of Pigs and Piglets, transport of Pigs and Pork in both Infected Zone and Surveillance Zone, till further order.

Furthermore, CVO informed that all Pig Farmers of the infected/ surveillance village, Town or Ward are requested to report the Task Force Team at Veterinary Hospital Phek immediately for any observance of sickness or dead of Pigs for further necessary action.