“Thoroughly Enjoyed Nagaland’s Rich Culture”: Ambassador Of Japan To India, Suzuki

NET Web Desk

In a heartfelt post on Twitter today, Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, lauded the vibrant cultural heritage of Nagaland, expressing profound admiration for the state’s rich tapestry of traditions.

Mesmerised by the powerful dances and beautiful songs showcased during a cultural event, organised by Task Force for Music & Arts in honour of the Ambassador and his team of officials, Suzuki conveyed his deep appreciation for the immersive experience.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio for hosting such a magnificent event.

Notably, Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki recently embarked on a two day visit to Nagaland.

On May 8, Suzuki and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated Kohima Peace Memorial and laid foundation stone for the Eco Park Kohima.

Apart from participating in soft inauguration Ambassador Suzuki also visit the Kohima War Cemetery, where he laid wreaths along with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

He also visited the Kohima Cathedral, World War II Museum at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama and Kohima Village.

Furthermore, Suzuki also engaged in discussions with stakeholders on enhancing future Japan-Nagaland collaborations.