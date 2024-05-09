Tripura Durga Prasanna Deb’s Murder: Accused Sushmita Sarkar’s Boyfriend’s Father Dies; Investigation Intensifies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 09, 2024: The father of Sushmita Sarkar’s boyfriend implicated in Durga Prasanna Deb’s murder incident passed away under mysterious circumstances early on Thursday morning. The deceased identified as 50-year-old Babul Datta, was a resident of the West Noabadi in Amtali area.

The incident took place when Sushmita Sarkar, whose partner is currently overseas on business, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Prior to his departure, her partner had requested Sushmita to visit his parents, leading to her frequent visits to their residence. However, following her arrest, the police conducted a raid at her partner’s home, confiscating Babul Datta’s mobile phone and restricting his movement.

Tensions escalated when Sushmita’s mother and sister insisted on visiting the partner’s house on Monday, a request that was met with resistance from the partner’s family, resulting in a heated dispute. The confrontation reportedly left Babul Datta in a state of distress, and he was later found to have ingested poison upon returning from the market the following day.

Despite being rushed to GB Hospital, Babul Datta succumbed to the effects of the poison. The family has since alleged that the mental anguish inflicted by Sushmita’s mother and sister, who had demanded police presence at the house, contributed to his untimely demise. Following a post-mortem examination, the body was released to the family, leaving them in profound grief.

The case has garnered significant attention, with speculations arising over whether Sushmita’s mother and sister had indeed summoned the police or sought refuge at the partner’s house under false pretenses. The ongoing investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Babul Datta’s death, as authorities determine whether it was a case of suicide or foul play. The family’s reluctance to pursue an investigation has added a layer of complexity to the case, casting a shadow over the inquiry process.