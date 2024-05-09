Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Assures Public To Restore Goods Train Services To Meet Fuel Crisis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 9, 2024: In the wake of a severe natural calamity, the Jhatinga region of Assam has experienced significant disruptions in rail services, leading to a blockade of essential commodity and petroleum trains entering the state of Tripura. This interruption has resulted in prolonged queues at petrol stations across Tripura, as citizens face an acute shortage of fuel and other daily necessities.

Addressing the issue, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury assured the public on Thursday that the state government is actively working on a resolution. Efforts are underway to restore goods train access to the state at the earliest possible opportunity. Minister Chowdhury emphasized that there is no cause for alarm as both the state government and the Chief Minister are personally overseeing the situation.

Minister Chowdhury also highlighted the government’s proactive measures, including the Chief Minister’s direct correspondence with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging for a swift resolution to the rail service disruption. The railway department has been tasked with expediting the restoration process.

Furthermore, Minister Chowdhury acknowledged the inflationary pressure on the prices of daily essentials due to the disrupted supply chain. He made a fervent appeal to the state’s business community to refrain from exploiting the situation for profit. Reiterating the government’s commitment, Minister Chowdhury expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved promptly, ensuring the resumption of cargo train operations and the replenishment of supplies throughout the state.