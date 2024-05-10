Arunachal Guv Pitches For Village Volunteers Who Can Be Trained In Healthcare

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday advocated for the need for village volunteers who can be trained in healthcare and sanitation to help the people in remote areas of the state.

He said such an initiative would mitigate minor health issues in rural areas and help villagers to maintain cleanliness.

The governor made the statement while visiting the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun.

He also asked the college to take up the challenges in the districts through its doctors and nursing officers.

Parnaik visited various departments, including the Intensive Coronary Care Unit, Intensive Care Units, indoor patient wards, reception and registration sections, doctor consultation areas and the emergency wards, an official statement said.

He interacted with patients, doctors and nursing staff.

The governor advised the TRIHMS Director doctor Moji Jini to provide him with periodic reports of ailments so that the causes can be addressed to improve the health index of the state.

Moreover, he said automation of health data would assist the state government to effectively frame policies and programmes and focus on key areas.