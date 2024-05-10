Arunachal’s Sela Tunnel Makes It To The International Book Of Honour, England

NET Web Desk

Sela Tunnel has been officially recognised as the highest tunnel in the country by the International Book of Honour, England.

The 2.598 Km long tunnel is situated at an altitude of 13000 ft on the Tezpur-Tawang Road and has been constructed by BRO India to guarantee year-round connectivity to the strategic Tawang Region.

Taking to his X handle, Arunachal CM wrote, “I’m so happy to learn that the International Book of Honour, England, has recognized Sela Tunnel as the highest one in the country. This 2.598-km long engineering marvel by @BROindia at an altitude of 13000 ft on Tezpur-Tawang road has given a big boost to the ease of connectivity in the strategic region of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Earlier on March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel, the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet, the strategically important Sela Tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the tunnel’s inauguration, PM Modi, in a speech, said, “You must have heard of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. You will understand its significance once you visit Arunachal. The entire Northeast bears witness to this. I laid the foundation of the Sela Tunnel here in 2019, and today it has been inaugurated.”