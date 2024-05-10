Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma Completes 3 Years In Office, Vows To Propel State Into Top 5

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma celebrates three years at the helm of the state government today, reflecting on the journey since assuming office on May 10, 2021.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Assam for their unwavering support, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the state’s residents.

He pledged to continue working tirelessly towards positioning Assam among the top five states in India, underscoring his government’s relentless pursuit of comprehensive development.

Notably, the coalition government, comprised of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which assumed power on this day in 2021, today celebrates its successful completion of three years in office.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma’s willpower, diligence, and visionary planning, acknowledging the government’s sustained efforts in advancing the state’s development agenda.

In addition, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma and his cabinet colleagues on their dedicated service to the people of Assam.

Pegu expressed confidence that under Chief Minister Sharma’s leadership, the state would continue to progress and achieve new milestones in development.